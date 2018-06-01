Lawton man will face jury trial after deadly shooting

A 20-year-old Lawtonian accused of shooting and killing a man and injuring a teen last year was bound over for trial during a preliminary hearing Friday.

Eupik D. Porch-Nolan, also known as Eunik Nolan and Renegade, is charged with first-degree murder with malice aforethought and deliberate intent or, in the alternative, felony murder while committing the crime of robbery with a firearm in connection with the May 2017 death of Malcolm Shrubbs, also known as Mouse.

Either of the murder counts is punishable by death or by life in prison or life without possibility of parole.

Porch-Nolan is also charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon following the shooting of a teen in the same incident.

Incident happened in May

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Shrubbs and the teen were found around 4 a.m. May 19 at unit No. 708 at Avendale Pointe Apartments, near 5214 Northwest Rogers Lane.

Shrubbs and the teen were suffering from gunshot wounds and Shrubbs died at the scene. The teen was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

During the investigation, Porch-Nolan was identified as a suspect, and witnesses told police he had a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and that they heard between six and eight gunshots.

During Friday's preliminary hearing in the courtroom of Special District Judge Susan Zwaan, three witnesses testified: the teen who was shot; Nicole Brown, one of two women who were in the apartment at the time of the shooting; and Terry Quisenberry, a retired Lawton police detective.

Differing stories

Testimony revealed two different stories about the morning of May 19: Porch-Nolan shot Shrubbs and the teen as an act of self-defense or Porch-Nolan shot them to obtain money and drugs.

On the stand, Quisenberry said that during an interview after Porch-Nolan's arrest, Porch-Nolan said Shrubbs owed him $100 for accidentally firing a round into Porch-Nolan's foot when Shrubbs was playing with the gun.

Following an apology, Shrubbs agreed to pay him money for accidently shooting him, Quisenberry said. But Shrubbs did not hold up his end of the deal, according to testimonies from Brown and the teen, who, though not aware of the deal, said Shrubbs did not give cash to Porch-Nolan in their presence when he asked for it.

Quisenberry said Porch-Nolan told him that on May 19 he, Shrubbs and the teen were hanging out and smoking a couple blunts of marijuana at Shrubb's place, No. 708 at Avendale Point Apartments, when Porch-Nolan felt threatened by Shrubbs and the teen.

Porch-Nolan said the teen was "grabbing at his waistband area" as though he had a gun and Porch-Nolan, afraid of being outnumbered two to one, shot Shrubbs and the teen to defend himself, according to Quisenberry's testimony.

Porch-Nolan told Quisenberry that he fled after the teen ran from the apartment with drugs and money, as well as a gun that was under the table, Quisenberry said.

That's one version of the shooting. The teen and Brown recalled a different version.

The other version

On the stand, Brown said she and a friend drove from Kansas to see "Mouse and Renegade," Shrubbs and Porch-Nolan, respectively, and when she and her friend arrived, Porch-Nolan had already been shot in the foot.