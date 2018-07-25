You are here

Home » News » Local » Lawton man pleads guilty to not registering as sex offender

Lawton man pleads guilty to not registering as sex offender

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:53am Grace Leonhart

Robert Lee Pierce, 70, of Lawton, pleaded guilty July 24, to traveling from New Mexico to Oklahoma and failing to register as a sex offender, according to Robert J. Troester, acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma.

According to an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint filed on May 17, 2018, the U. S. Marshals Service learned that Pierce was registered as a sex offender in New Mexico as of April 3, 2018, but had actually been living in Lawton with his wife and several small children. 

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620