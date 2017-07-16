Lawton man named to Navy Blue Angels

It's official: Navy Lt. Andre Webb, 31, of Lawton will be an F/A-18 demonstration pilot for the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during their 2018 air show season.

A 2004 graduate of Eisenhower High School, Webb is the son of Leon Webb of Lawton and Emma McKissick, also of Lawton. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Md., in May 2008. While there, he ran into several Surface Warfare Officers and decided that career path was not for him. After meeting a pilot who enjoyed golf and fantasy football, he settled upon Naval Aviation and didn't look back.

He completed Primary with VT-28 at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas, in July 2009. He began training in the T-45 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas, in October 2009.

He earned his wings on the F/A Super 18 Hornet in a Naval Aviation Training graduation ceremony Dec. 17, 2010, at Training Air Wing TWO, Naval Air Station, Kingsville, Texas. He then continued his training in California.

The lieutenant is currently assigned to the "Golden Eagles" of Training Squadron (VT) 22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville, a military airport 3 miles east of Kingsville. He has been an instructor there for two years. A Navy lieutenant is equivalent in rank to an Army captain.

"I think everyone kind of goes to air shows growing up if they're lucky enough, and sees the planes flying around, and it's like, 'It would be awesome to do that,'" Webb said in an interview with KIII News. "And I'm just lucky enough to be here and say that I'm going to get the opportunity to next year."