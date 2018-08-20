Lawton man jailed, charged with shooting other man

A Lawton man with a lengthy conviction history is in jail on $150,000 bond and is charged with shooting another man and fighting police Saturday night.

Albert Morrison, 62, made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of a felony; and misdemeanor counts for obstructing and assaulting police, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to life in prison, if convicted.