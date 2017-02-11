You are here

Home » News » Local » Lawton man injured in accident on turnpike

Lawton man injured in accident on turnpike

Thu, 11/02/2017 - 3:18am Mark Potter

FLETCHER  A 43-year-old Lawton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident Tuesday on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike in northern Comanche County.

The accident occurred at 3:34 a.m. on the turnpike 0.4 of a mile south of Fletcher near Mile Marker 58.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper John Toombs, a car driven by Jason K. Obe was westbound when it left the roadway to the right and struck a culvert and overpass before rolling a half-time. Obe was pinned in his vehicle for an undetermined amount of time until he was freed by Fletcher Fire Department personnel.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620