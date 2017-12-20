Lawton man confronts burglars

A Lawton man said he caught two burglars red-handed when he arrived home Monday morning in the 6700 block of Northwest Maple.

Police Sgt. Timothy Poff reported the victim said he came home from work around 8:30 a.m., unlocked the deadbolt on his door and discovered a man stealing his TV. The victim told Poff he tackled the thief to the ground and punched him in the face, breaking his nose.

A second intruder emerged from a bedroom and hit the victim in the side of the face with a pistol, Poff reported.

Both thieves continued to assault the victim, beating and kicking him, and then one of the thieves pointed a gun at the victim's face and asked for permission from the other thief to "finish (the victim) off," according to the victim.

But instead of shooting him, the thieves said "See you around," then fled the area, Poff reported.