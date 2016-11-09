Lawton man chronicles development of Prussian military

Lawton's Mark Megehee, known to many for his work with the Fort Sill Museum and his portrayal of a frontier parson on Fort Sill's annual Candlelight Strolls, has added a new notch to his belt: Published author.

He has previously written articles and booklets, but this is his first full-length book. He began work on it after retiring from the museum business two years ago.

"Eagles Ascending: An Outline Military History of the Rise of Brandenburg-Prussia, 1600-1700" can now be found online at Amazon.com in a paperbound, large-print edition for $40. It is lavishly illustrated with period artwork, maps and plans. In addition, illustrator Alan H. Archambault has produced 26 original full-color plates detailing the development of the uniforms of Brandenburg-Prussia in the century in which modern military uniforms began.

Brandenburg-Prussia may seem an obscure subject to modern readers, but it was the merger by marriage of their two royal houses that brought a significant amount of the German principalities and duchies together for the first time. Their union was the first of many stepping-stones that would lead to the German Empire forged by Otto von Bismarck in the 1870s.

Tying the knot were Princess Anna of the Duchy of Prussia and the Elector of Brandenburg, Johann Sigismund. (In an electorate, the title of elector passed down through hereditary descent until the line petered out, at which time the Holy Roman Empire decided the line of succession.