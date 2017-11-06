Lawton man charged with kidnapping his girlfriend

A Lawton man has been charged with kidnapping his girlfriend and repeatedly abusing her at their house.

Robert Joshua Blanton, 25, was ordered held in lieu of a $150,000 bond after his girlfriend told police that he only allowed her out of the house once a day, struck her with a baseball bat and his fists, and prevented her from using the bathroom.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, Lawton police were dispatched to 207 SW Park at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday to investigate a disturbance. According to the affidavit, two women in the yard told police that a woman in the house had two black eyes and bruises all over her back and that she was being held against her will.

Blanton yelled at police and attempted to keep them from entering the house to check on the woman. Police warned him they would use pepper spray. "You spray me, and I'll fire on you," Blanton said, according to the affidavit. Police were able to enter the house and handcuffed Blanton.

When they entered the house, the officers saw a mattress standing up in the living room and they discovered a woman, who had a "half-inch cut on her chin and two black eyes," hiding behind the mattress, the affidavit says.

After the officers called for medical help, the woman said that Blanton had struck her. The woman lifted the back of her shirt and revealed "several large bruises across the top of her back and over each hip," and she said Blanton "hit her with a baseball bat two days ago" and "punched her in the face," according to the affidavit.