Lawton man charged with abusing his 4-month-old

A 25-year-old Lawton man has been charged with kidnapping a woman and physically abusing an infant.

Robert J. Blanton was charged with kidnapping and child abuse by injury, both felonies. He was also charged with domestic abuse assault and battery, a misdemeanor. His bond was set at $150,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche District Court, a woman described as Blanton's girlfriend reported that Blanton had been physically abusing her over a period of several days inside their home in the 200 block of Southwest Park Avenue. On March 16, the victim was able to escape the residence and notify police. She said Blanton had struck her several times in the face with his hands and also slammed her head against the floor repeatedly over a period of several days. He refused to allow her to leave the home and held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her if she tried to leave.

The victim was taken to a Lawton hospital. According to the affidavit, she had multiple bruises and burns consistent with cigarettes.

The woman also said Blanton had been abusing their 4-month-old daughter over the past couple of days inside the home and refused to allow her to feed their child at times or leave the home with the child.