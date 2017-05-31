Lawton man, 32, convicted of assault

A 32-year-old Lawton man was convicted of assault and weapon-related offenses last week during a jury trial in Comanche County District Court held as part of the May-June docket.

Derrick Darrell Morris was found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm after prior felony conviction but found not guilty of resisting an officer in connection with a Nov. 2, 2015, incident at 2305 NW Williams, Apt. 6. According to a court affidavit, victim Kenneth Epps was shot with a .45-caliber black semi-automatic pistol following an argument between several individuals. Epps was struck in the right leg, a bullet entering the rear of his leg and breaking his right femur.

Morris has previous felony convictions in Comanche County, including unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2004, knowingly receiving, concealing and/or withholding stolen property in 2012, and unlawful possession of a controlled dangerous substance in 2012.

The jury recommended sentences of 20 years in prison on the two counts. Sentencing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. July 5 in the courtroom of District Judge Emmit Tayloe.

Sex offender sentenced for failing to notify

Dewayne Craine Johnson, 58, was convicted of failure to notify of address change as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday in the courtroom of District Judge Irma Newburn. According to a court affidavit, Johnson, who was last registered at an address in Roosevelt in Kiowa county, had been delinquent on his registration since December of 2010 and was found residing at 2306 NW Woodridge Drive in Lawton when he was arrested by Lawton police on Sept. 27, 2016. During an interview with police, Johnson admitted having lived at the Lawton address since February of 2016.

Johnson was previously convicted of failure to notify of address change as a sex offender and sex offender living within 2,000 feet of a school in 2009. He was also convicted of first-degree rape in Garfield County in 1990.