Lawton library makes several changes

Patrons of the Lawton Public Library downtown will notice a number of changes recently made to improve the book checkout experience along with other services offered.

The library recently introduced new online software for its card catalog from Apollo Automation. Head Librarian Kristen Herr said that although the library has employed online software since the 1990s, the recent changes were designed to make the web pages more mobile friendly.

"It's easy to search for your books from your phone or tablet," she said.

With the new system, the library's web page will take the user to e-books to sign into databases.

Herr said patrons who want to easily access the library's card catalog from their own devices should provide information such as their current phone numbers and email addresses. She also said the system is designed to remind patrons of when their books are due back to the library.

Library cards are available free of charge. Herr said September is being observed as Library Card Sign-Up month.

"We want more people to have library cards so they can have access to all of our new features. We have something for everyone," she said. "And we like to tell the kids who come through our library that when they're back in school, the best thing they can do is get a library card."

Herr said the new online catalog is a fun place to look for resources due to many moving images of books.

"We think it will be better for our readers as they will have access to all our resources in one place," she said.

"People should use our library more; we have a treasure chest full of resources," said Chris Garner, reference librarian. "It's a great resource for our community."