Lawton gang member sentenced

A Lawton man considered a "shot caller" for a local gang known as the 107 Hoover Crips received a 386-month sentence to federal prison Monday for his role in a March 2014 robbery/conspiracy.

U.S. Attorney Mark A. Yancey said Jackie Duncan, 30, received the just-over-31-year sentence from U.S. District Court Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange. He is to have five years supervised release once out on parole.

A superseding indictment alleged that Duncan agreed with other members of the 107 Hoover Crips gang in Lawton to commit armed robbery. It also charged him with various gun and drug offenses. He received four counts of conspiracy to commit interference with commerce by robbery, four counts of possession/brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and single counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. He faced well over 100 years in prison if convicted to the fullest for all the charges.

Yancey said that, among other things, the superseding indictment alleged that Duncan was involved in displaying a pistol after breaking into an apartment, where another member of the gang beat a resident in the head with a metal pipe.

A federal jury found Duncan guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and two counts of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The jury found him not guilty of one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.