Lawton Constitution to Be Sold to Southern Newspapers

Bill Burgess Jr. and Brad Burgess announced today that they have entered into an agreement to sell The Lawton Constitution to Southern Newspapers, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Burgess brothers, who practice law and operate other businesses in Lawton, acquired the company in 2012 from longtime local owners Steve and Don Bentley.

“My brother and I have enjoyed being stewards of this important community institution the past six years,” Brad Burgess said. “We believe we have selected a new owner that will carry on with the best interests of Lawton, the readers of The Constitution and our wonderful employees.”

“Our company is proud to have been selected as the new owner of The Constitution,” said Lissa Walls, CEO and owner of Southern Newspapers Inc. “Our specialty is community newspapers, and we are looking forward to working with leaders at the newspaper and in Lawton to sustain and support the community. One of our main reasons for choosing this newspaper is that Lawton itself is a beautiful, dynamic community with a great future.”

Southern is a 70-year-old privately held company that operates 15 newspapers in Texas and Alabama. The Lawton Constitution will be the company’s 16th newspaper and its first in Oklahoma.