You are here

Home » News » Local » Lawton Community Theatre bringing Halloween in July

Lawton Community Theatre bringing Halloween in July

Wed, 07/25/2018 - 3:55am Gary Reddin

Get ready for a little Halloween in your summer. 

On Friday, Lawton Community Theatre will bring monsters and mischief to the stage with the opening of "We Are Monsters" for the theatre's annual summer kids production. 

Every summer, Lawton Community Theatre hosts a one-weekend show which highlights the acting talent of local students. This year, 24 kids from ages 7-14 will star in this spooky children's musical.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620