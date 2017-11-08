Lawton Community Health Center launching unique clinic at Comanche Elementary School

COMANCHE Lawton Community Health Center will establish a school-based health center at Comanche Elementary School to serve all students in the school district starting Aug. 16. A meet and greet is scheduled for parents 6-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 14 and 15.

First of its kind

"The clinic will feature a full-time registered nurse and a part-time pediatric nurse practitioner," said Sean McAvoy, executive director, Lawton Community Health Center. "This clinic is the only one of its kind in Oklahoma structured like this within a school."

The school nurse will be available to provide basic care such as first aid and medication administration. A pediatric nurse practitioner will be available to examine students to determine whether or not the child can stay at school or will need to be sent home for medical reasons, provide a diagnosis, and talk with the parent or caregiver about a treatment plan which may include a prescription that can be called in to their preferred pharmacy.

This school-based health center will help save time for parents in having to pick up their child from school and then trying to schedule an appointment with a provider, as well as help students avoid unnecessary missed school days.

Samantha Gardner, pediatric nurse practitioner, will be working at the school clinic. Brandi Butler, LPN said she will also be helping out the first few weeks. Both women currently work at the Comanche Community Health Center.

"This clinic will improve access to healthcare by just being easily attainable on the school campus," Gardner said. "Their parents won't have to be with them. As long as the consent is filled out, we'll be able to see them. It will also decrease the days missed at school."