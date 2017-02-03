Lawton Business Women to host spaghetti dinner

A fundraiser spaghetti dinner is set for 5-7 p.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 501 SW B, sponsored by the Lawton Business Women.

Proceeds will provide scholarships for women to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $8 for children age 11 and younger. To purchase tickets call 595-1360 or 353-6776. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

Take-out orders will be available from 4-7 p.m. Dinner will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert and a drink.

The Lawton Business Women also will be selling tickets for a drawing for "Oklahoma, Where the Wind Comes Sweeping Down the Plains," a book of photography taken in Oklahoma by Annette Wiseman. Tickets are two for $5. Proceeds also will benefit the scholarship program.