Lawton Burger King accused of disability discrimination

A Lawton Burger King location is accused of violating federal disability discrimination law in a lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

According to the lawsuit, the restaurant location, under the franchise ownership of Northwest Petroleum, LP, a Houston-based company that owns and operates gas stations and fast food franchises in Oklahoma and Texas, refused to hire a man as a dining room attendant because he had suffered a traumatic brain injury and would need a job coach to assist with his training.