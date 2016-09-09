Lawton airport to take over fueling, other ‘fixed base’ operations

A business that has handled fueling and other aviation-related activities at Lawton-Fort Sill Regional Airport for more than a decade will cease operations Oct. 1, and the airport will take over those tasks itself.

Members of the Lawton Metropolitan Area Airport Authority unanimously voted Thursday to terminate the lease of LaSill Aviation, which has acted as the airport's fixed base operator (FBO) since 2005. LaSill owners said earlier this year they would have to close their doors because operations were no longer economically feasible because of the loss of fueling revenue provided by large aircraft. While there had been a plan to transfer that FBO lease to an aviation business based in Wichita Falls, Texas, those plans fell through because agreement could not be reached and airport officials went back to a plan they had tentatively discussed earlier this summer: assume FBO duties.

That's the decision that was finalized Thursday when the airport authority unanimously voted to terminate lease agreements on general aviation facilities and Hangar 5; both leases had been slated to run through April 20, 2021. In addition, the airport authority voted to buy equipment associated with LaSill operations including fueling, mechanical and office equipment, and a Cessna 172 for $180,000, using the airport's line of credit with a local bank to provide the revenue.

In a final vote, the authority amended the airport's operating budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 to reflect the loss of $149,654.98 from incomes and commissions, the estimated value of what LaSill paid for its annual leases for its aviation facility and Hangar 5, and fuel flowage fees (LaSill pays the airport a percentage of the revenue it earns from selling fuel to aviation customers). The total airport budget now includes a budget for what is called Lawton Aviation Services, the FBO side of operations.

David Madigan, chair of the airport authority's finance committee, said the loss of revenue provided by LaSill will have a significant impact on the airport budget, which was estimated at $922,000 for the 2016-2017 fiscal year. Authority members had cited that economic impact as the reason they continued to insist that LaSill Aviation could transfer its lease only "as is" to Cobra Kai, an aviation firm based at Wichita Fall's Kickapoo Airport. Cobra Kai owner Martin Bohn had asked the airport to consider amendments to the existing contract, including provisions for a longer lease and to suspend rent on airport facilities and its percentage of fuel sales revenue because continuing those expenses made his business plan economically unfeasible, even with the additional aviation activities that he planned for Lawton.