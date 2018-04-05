Law Day celebrated with awards

Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders, bailiff Billy Grimes and deputy clerk Ka'sha Young were among 150 local judges, lawyers and other legal professionals who celebrated the 67th annual statewide Law Day on Thursday.

Jasmine Redd, president of the Comanche County Bar Association, said it's important to recognize legal professionals who pursue justice in every context.

"It's a noble profession," she said. "You never know when you might be in a situation when you need legal help."

The professionals gathered at the Great Plains Coliseum for a luncheon featuring Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice James R. Winchester as the keynote speaker with the topic "Framework for Freedom: Separation of Powers."

Winchester said independence is the end not the beginning of a continually separate judicial system.

"It starts with credibility," he said before quoting a statement from a seminary student: "We are to make justice happen."

Following the speech, Donna Ellsworth, Redd and Dietmar Caudle, a local family law attorney, presented awards to legal professionals and high school students.

Ellsworth honored John Cramer, a local private attorney, with the Pro Bono award, which is given to attorneys who help with civil cases free of charge.

Tyler Johnson received a special award from Redd, who said Johnson has shown dedication to the Comanche County Bar Association.

"He's the outgoing (association) president. He served as president for two years," she said.

Caudle congratulated local high school students who received a total of $3,000 in college scholarships from the Comanche County Bar Association.

"I'm proud of my fellow lawyers for (raising funds)," Caudle said.

The scholarship committee reviewed applications from students enrolled at 11 different high schools, then chose four students who excelled academically and in their extracurricular activities, Caudle said.

The recipients included Alexa Beathard of Fletcher, Rebecca Anderson of Elgin, Kelsee Smith of Sterling and Kyahna Simpson of Fletcher. Each student received a $750 scholarship for college expenses.

Anderson, an 18-year-old senior, said in the fall she will pursue a degree in biology from Cameron University, where she is taking concurrent classes.