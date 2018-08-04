Lavender Valley presses on

APACHE Saturday's bitter morning cold didn't deter hundreds from visiting Lavender Valley Acres during its not-so-spring open house.

April is the perfect time of the year to plant lavender in the ground unless that ground is covered with snow and ice. Anita Sodhi Thomasser, organizer and Lavender Vally Acres operator, said she received several calls from people wondering about whether the Saturday morning weather would delay the open house. But with various outside factors, including the health of her mother, Thomasser said she had to press forward with this weekend's schedule.

"This was the only weekend that I could be here to do this," she said. "I have to be with mom and take care of her, so this was the only time that I could be here."

By 11 a.m., people started filing in and by the noon hour, the greenhouse and adjacent gift shop were packed with people, waiting elbow-to-elbow to get their hands on some lavender plants and products.

The Apache-area operation has been scaled back since last year due to the health of Thomasser's mother. She hasn't had the time to spend at Lavender Valley Acres to cultivate as many plants and to develop as many products. Thomasser said the operation will balance out because this will probably be the only time Lavender Valley Acres will be open.

"I don't have as many plants and as many products because they'll probably just be sitting around here if they don't get sold this weekend," she said. "I don't foresee being able to get back up here to do another open house event."