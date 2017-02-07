LATS will add new buses, cut hours on Saturdays

Lawton's mass transit system will add three new buses to its fleet in coming weeks, even as system managers make plans to cut some services by mid-month.

The City Transit Trust, whose members also are the City Council, reluctantly signed off on those cuts last week as LATS managers said the changes in operational hours and bus routes are a necessary concession to the age of the mass transit fleet. While the city will realize a cost savings of about $38,000 because of the proposal to run fewer buses on Saturdays, that's an added benefit and not the primary reason LATS is making changes, said Deborah Jones, the city liaison between McDonald Transit (which operates the system) and the transit trust (which blends city money with federal funding to finance operations).

The recommended reductions, which will go into effect July 17, are in two broad categories:

nSaturday service: Operational hours will be reduced by three hours, meaning LATS buses will stop running fixed routes at 6 p.m. The Green, Blue, Red and Orange routes will have only one counterclockwise bus each running hourly, rather than clockwise and counterclockwise buses that now run hourly. The Yellow Route would continue to operate its West and East buses each hour. The other four fixed routes would continue with hourly clockwise and counterclockwise buses Monday through Friday.

nOrange Route: Commonly referred to as the Fort Sill bus, that route no longer will travel through Fort Sill but will extend farther into south Lawton, and would have only one bus per hour for all six days of operation. To compensation for the loss of fixed route service on Fort Sill, LATS will establish a shuttle service to transport riders who call and make arrangement at least two hours in advance, a "demand response system" similar to the paratransit system that provides curb-to-curb service for qualified riders.

Jones said the adjustments are being made because of maintenance. Many of the aging fleet's vehicles are old enough to require constant maintenance and the system also is having trouble meeting federal requirements for keeping buses in maintenance for the specified amount of time. Jones said system managers knew adjustments had to be made before mileage took more buses out of service, prompting even more severe cuts in operations.

After meeting with city officials and soliciting input from riders, LATS came up with these proposals, which Jones said may be revisited once LATS has its six new buses on the street. But, that won't occur before 2018. LATS General Manager Ryan Landers said while three new Gillig buses are in the LATS maintenance yard, getting ready for operation after upgrades (new security cameras) and training for drivers is complete, three more buses won't be delivered to Lawton until spring 2018.

Jones said changes for the Orange Route have been modified since LATS first brought the topic up earlier this year because the City Transit Trust and the general public voiced concerns about Fort Sill service.

Now, two buses run hourly through Fort Sill, entering its Sheridan Road Gate and Key Gate on Interstate 44. Those two buses provide a measure of security for some passengers: no one is allowed on Fort Sill without federal identification or a visitor's pass, and anyone riding Orange buses must get off at the gate if they don't have proper documentation. Now, those passengers merely wait for an Orange bus traveling the opposite direction to pick them up, but when once-an-hour bus service is implemented, that wouldn't be possible.

Shuttle system to be used

Jones said LATS solved that dilemma by taking Fort Sill off the Orange Route. Instead, a shuttle will be provided for riders who need to go to Fort Sill. Those riders would have to give LATS at least two hours notice, then would be picked up by shuttle at the downtown transfer center for passage to their destinations on post. A shuttle would return for them when they were done and take them back to the transfer center, where they would take another fixed route bus home. The cost for that service will be $1.50, the same fee charged to passengers on the fixed routes.

Jones said the Orange Route has the lowest number of riders (which is why it was selected for cuts), but many of those riders are retirees who need to go to specific destinations on post and LATS has committed to serving those riders and those who use LATS to get to their jobs on Fort Sill. Jones said LATS is aware of the specific needs of those who use the system.