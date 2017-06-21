Lasso a lesson in history!

Thaddeus Dunkley was a black cowboy who was born a slave in Clarkston, Tenn., in 1843. He gained freedom 20 years later when the Union Army marched south in 1863. He swam across the Mississippi River by clinging to his horse's tail on his way west.

Historian James Armstead, who is portraying Dunkley during this summer's Oklahoma Chautauqua presentations, said there is a three-year period immediately following his freedom for which details of his life are unknown.

"He gets away from slavery in 1863 and the next thing we know is that he went to Texas in 1866," Armstead said.

Dunkley ultimately ended up at Confederate Col. Charles Goodnight's K Bar M Ranch in west Texas. There, Dunkley began a career driving cattle from open range in Montana in the days when they had to be transported to railheads in Dodge City and Abilene, Kan. Dunkley recalled driving cattle only eight to 10 miles on a good day.

"If you did more miles, you'd run the meat off the cattle," Armstead said of Dunkley's explanation about a day of driving cattle."

Armstead said during Dunkley's work on cattle drives, some cowboy terminology was derived from Spanish words such as "remuda" horses and "chapaderos" or "chaps" as Mexican cowboys helped show the Americans how to herd cattle.

During one winter cattle drive, Dunkley encountered harsh weather in southern Utah with the Ute Indians, a friendly tribe.

"He stayed with the Indians through that winter and hunted with them," Armstead said. "And the cattle drivers used to give some Indian tribes cattle as payment of tolls for passages through their lands."