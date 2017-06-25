Korean Remembrance Day held

This year's Korean Remembrance Day was all the more meaningful for a last-minute change of plans caused by an early-morning shower.

Saturday's observance was moved indoors and across town to the New Light United Methodist Church, 5901 W. Lee. It also had to be delayed slightly so that those who showed up at the original location in Elmer Thomas Park could be redirected.

The ceremony celebrates the 67th anniversary of one of the strongest partnerships between two nations in the world today the Republic of Korea and the United States of America. Their close working relationship revved into high gear on June 25, 1950, when North Korea invaded South Korea, and continues to this day, as evidenced by the recent deployment of soldiers from Fort Sill's 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery, to carry on the "show of force" mission previously entrusted to its sister unit, 2nd Battalion, 18th Field Artillery.

Three organizations joined forces to present the ceremony: New Light United Methodist Church, Korean War and Defense Veterans Association (KWVA) Chapter 319 and the Comanche Indian Veterans Association (CIVA).

KWVA Chapter 319 President Aaron Boone announced that this will be the last time the local observance is held in conjunction with the start of the war on June 25. Henceforth, it will be aligned with the anniversary of when the armistice was signed on July 27, 1953.

Boone said Korean War veterans elsewhere, both here and in South Korea, have been holding their observances on July 27. Chapter 319 has gone with the June 25 date mainly because of the Korean War Memorial, which was also a cooperative effort by the two partner nations.

CIVA Princess Lauren Noriega provided the invocation by performing "The Lord's Prayer" in sign language. She also sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America."

The New Light choir performed the Korean national anthem, "Aegukga" ("The Patriotic Song" or "The Song of Love for the Country"), in two ways: Yong Lee soloed once on diatonic harmonica, and then the choir sang the lyrics.

After Bud Arenz read the roll call of 19 Comanche County service members who gave their lives in the Korean War and six Chapter 319 members who have died in the past year, the church choir returned with "Marching to Zion." In memory of the fallen heroes, Ed Moody and In-Suk Pace placed a wreath in front of the altar.