Kitchen competition

Nine young local cooks met in the heat of battle Wednesday afternoon to find out who would reign supreme during the annual Sodexo Future Chefs Challenge for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Armed with hairnets and clean hands covered with oversized plastic gloves, the nine students along with their assigned Sodexo "sous-chef" helpers took over the Lawton High School cafeteria kitchen. Knives sized for adult hands were carefully put into use chopping, cutting and dicing vegetables and chicken; a noisy blender whirled strawberries, bananas and honey together in one corner of the kitchen while a low-fat sauce cooked on the stove.

Avery Brown, a fifth-grader at Crosby Park Elementary, won the best overall recipe with her "Fiesta Chicken Salad in a Mason Jar" recipe. She received an enormous basket full of kitchen supplies and cooking tools. The judges also selected Lincoln Elementary School fifth-grader Juan Lara's "Strawberry Granola Fruit Smoothie" as the healthiest choice recipe and Freedom Elementary School fourth-grader Adrianna Williams' elegant black, red and white table as the best table presentation. Williams' "Excellent Meatballs in Marinara Sauce" dish set off the table's decor.

This year is the 11th year that Sodexo has cooked with Lawton Public Schools fourth- and fifth-graders. This year is also the seventh year that Sodexo has had a national competition and Lawton Public Schools is one of 256 school districts across the national that participates, said Steve Dyer, Sodexo's general manager for child nutrition. Brown's winning recipe and a photo of what she made will go to a regional competition. Brown will not make her recipe at the regional contests. Students that are selected to go to the national contest in early April will cook their recipes during that competition, Dyer said.

Approximately 60 applications with recipes were received from LPS students and a group of Sodexo employees whittled it down to 10 entries with nine completing Thursday afternoon, Dyer said. The recipes selected for the competition met the requirements to be original, healthy, easy to prepare and kid-friendly.

Three of the fifth-grade students were returning to compete for the second year, Dyer said, with the selection only based on the recipe they submitted. The returning students for Thursday's competition included: Brown, Juan Lara from Lincoln Elementary and Drake Pierce from Whittier Elementary.

While the cooking was underway, Sodexo Regional Chef Phillip Peterson, stopped at each cooking station showing each student how to do accomplish a particular cooking technique. At Brown's station, he showed her how to chiffonade or closely cut cilantro in strips to enhance the top of her mason jar salad. At other stations he showed how to chop or whisk ingredients.

Brown said her recipe was healthy because "it had chicken, tomato and cheese," and she had made it at home twice before the competition.