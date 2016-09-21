Kiowa tribal member presses protest of leadership election

A Kiowa tribal member who sought an injunction to stop Saturday's special election for Kiowa Business Committee officers filed a protest of the election Tuesday with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

John Daugomah, of Crownpoint, N.M., filed the challenge with the Election Board of the Special Tribal Election of the Kiowa Business Committee. Much of his argument to challenge the vote is the same as that argued last week in the Western District Court in Oklahoma City after he filed for a restraining order Sept. 9 and for injunctions prohibiting future special elections.

U.S. District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti ruled against Daugomah on Friday, stating that he'd failed to prove irreparable harm would result from the voting.

More than 1,900 ballots returned

Over 1,900 ballots were returned Saturday and Election Board staffers counted ballots into the next morning before posting the official election results to the Southern Plains Region Court of Indian Offenses Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

Posted results

According to the results leadership looks like this: Matthew M. Komalty, chairman; Charles Domebo Eisenberger, vice chair; Rhonda J. Ahhaitty, secretary; Renee M. Plata, treasurer; and Dave Geimausaddle, Anita L. Onco Johnson, Thomas Kaulaity and Ronald C. Poolaw Sr., committee members.