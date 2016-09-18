Kiowa election results released

Bureau of Indian Affairs special election officials went into early Sunday morning counting the over 1,900 ballots returned in the special election of Kiowa Business Committee officers.

The official election results were posted to the Southern Plains Region Court of Indian Offenses Facebook page Sunday afternoon. According to the results leadership looks like this: Matthew M. Komalty, chairman; Charles Domebo Eisenberger, vice chair; Rhonda J. Ahhaitty, secretary; Renee M. Plata, treasurer; and Dave Geimausaddle, Anita L. Onco Johnson, Thomas Kaulaity and Ronald C. Poolaw Sr., committee members.

Vote totals:

Chairman Komalty, 426; Deborah Gayle Cocker, 119; Joseph T. (J.T.) Goombi, 287; Lee Kerns, 88; Bruce Dean Poolaw, 77; Robert George Short, 59; Stephen Gregory Smith, 51; Clifton C. Tofpi, 99; Modina (Yellowhair Toppah) Waters, 127.

Vice Chair Eisenberger, 494; Enoch R. Kaulaity, 200; Lewis Paukei, 194; Angela Chaddlesone McCarthy, 232; William C. Tartsah, 206.