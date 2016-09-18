You are here

Home » News » Local » Kiowa election results released

Kiowa election results released

Sun, 09/18/2016 - 11:26pm Scott Rains

Bureau of Indian Affairs special election officials went into early Sunday morning counting the over 1,900 ballots returned in the special election of Kiowa Business Committee officers.

The official election results were posted to the Southern Plains Region Court of Indian Offenses Facebook page Sunday afternoon. According to the results leadership looks like this: Matthew M. Komalty, chairman; Charles Domebo Eisenberger, vice chair; Rhonda J. Ahhaitty, secretary; Renee M. Plata, treasurer; and Dave Geimausaddle, Anita L. Onco Johnson, Thomas Kaulaity and Ronald C. Poolaw Sr., committee members.

Vote totals:

Chairman  Komalty, 426; Deborah Gayle Cocker, 119; Joseph T. (J.T.) Goombi, 287; Lee Kerns, 88; Bruce Dean Poolaw, 77; Robert George Short, 59; Stephen Gregory Smith, 51; Clifton C. Tofpi, 99; Modina (Yellowhair Toppah) Waters, 127.
Vice Chair  Eisenberger, 494; Enoch R. Kaulaity, 200; Lewis Paukei, 194; Angela Chaddlesone McCarthy, 232; William C. Tartsah, 206.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620