King Banquet tickets available at Cameron

Tickets are on sale for the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Banquet at Cameron University featuring Maryum Ali on Jan. 16.

The event, sponsored by Cameron Campus Ministry and Cameron, will be at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16 in the Aggie Rec Center. Ali, daughter of Muhummad Ali, will talk about "Learning From and Applying the Legacy of Muhammad Ali."

The deadline to purchase tickets $35 for adults and $15 for students is 4 p.m. Jan. 5.

To purchase tickets, call Judy Nelson, Cameron Campus Ministry, at 583-3109. If you are not able to reach her, leave your name and phone number and she will call you back.