Kids talk, act like pirates at library

Ahoy, matey!

Children learned all about the pirate's life Monday at the Lawton Public Library. Did you know Monday was International Talk Like a Pirate Day? Aye. Melissa King didn't when she brought her three children to the library to hang out in the children's section. She didn't know they would embark on an adventure across the seven seas on the pirate ship Heather, complete with treats and pictures to remember it by.

"They're having a whole lot of fun," she said. "We didn't know what day it was until we got here, so it was a good surprise. We just got lucky."

No one had to walk the plank and no one had to wear an eye patch permanently, said Rose Wilson, programming coordinator. She helped put together the festivities for International Talk Like a Pirate Day, taking advantage of the wooden pirate ship built in honor of former children's librarian Heather Everett, who died last year. Children learned some knew lingo, tackled an octopus and took home a tentacle as a prize, captured some colored images of the fun and took the memories home with them.

"We try to celebrate this every year when we can," Wilson said. "I'm not sure where Talk Like a Pirate Day started, but it's fun for the kids."