Kids 'n' critters

Youngsters took a walk on the wild side with some extreme animals Wednesday.

Animal handler Laura Dobson of Extreme Animals brought some of her amazing critters to the Elgin sixth-grade cafeteria as part of the Elgin Community Library's summer reading program. The animals also made a stop at the Lawton Public Library.

In Elgin, children ranging from infants to teens watched in awe as Dobson brought out exotic animal after exotic animal to showcase. The kids traveled the world from inside the cafeteria as they learned about otters, black and white ruffed lemurs, wallabies, African fennec foxes and many other animals. After showing each animal and discussing its habitat, eating habits and other tidbits of information, she carried each one around to be petted by the kids.

Librarian Leslie Durham stood by and watched as the excited children patiently waited for their chance to pet each animal. She said she tries to incorporate an animal activity into each summer reading program because of how the children respond each year.

"They always have a great time when we bring animals in," Durham said.

Kim Van Horn brought her son, Archer Lee, along with cousin Cassy Bliss to the animal show Wednesday. She said she had never been to such a show before but was impressed by the animals and the information presented by Dobson. While her son wasn't old enough to really comprehend much of what was going on, Bliss was excited to get an up-close look at some of the animals she's been studying at school and in her spare time.

"The fox was my favorite," Bliss said. "I've been reading all about them when I can. I love foxes, and the fennec foxes are my favorite."

The fox was a particular favorite of many with its broad ears. Logan Grimm enjoyed petting the fox, but admitted the other animals were just as cute. However, Grimm did not enjoy getting near the snake, one of the first animals Dobson presented. Even Karma the veiled chameleon complete with a rendition of "Karma Chameleon" wasn't as popular.