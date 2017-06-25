Kids lay hands on arts, sciences at CU

Suited up with safety goggles, hard hat and protective gloves and armed with recent knowledge of archeological techniques, Blossom Viscarra carefully examined the artifact before expertly extracting 17 tiny chips.

Then the pre-kindergartner joined her classmates in eating all the chocolate chips and most of the broken cookie pieces.

"There were billions," said kindergartner Riley Ratliff, when asked how many chocolate chips he found and ate.

The annual four-day KIDS (Kids Investigating the Discovery of Science) Camp, hosted by Cameron University's Department of Education, was in full gear last week in Nance-Boyer Hall. This year's theme, "Diaries in the Dirt," focused on archeology, paleontology, geology and anthropology.

The purpose of the camp is twofold: It is a camp for kids to learn using STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) concepts and it is a way to give Cameron education students a real-life, hands-on way to learn how to plan lessons and activities for students and at the same time learn time management skills, said KIDS Camp co-directors Michelle Smith and Stacey Garrett, who are an associate professor and instructor, respectively, for the education students.

Throughout the week in classrooms with doors elaborately decorated with dinosaurs, pyramids, animal tracks and mammoths by the student instructors 130 pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students learn about archeology and paleontology with hands-on activities.