Kids invited to create posters for contest

If you're a student in Oklahoma in kindergarten through 12th grade and you like to draw, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has a deal for you.

The department is sponsoring a poster contest and the theme of the contest is "Don't Litter."

Posters must be done with an original concept in mind with no cuss words, sexual content or sexual sayings on the poster. They should be artistic and focus on a positive approach to solutions to Oklahoma's litter problems.

Entries must be delivered or postmarked by Jan. 31 to the local Department of Environmental Quality Office.

In Comanche, Kiowa, Tillman, Harmon, and Jackson, call the Department of Transportation at 580-357-9733, or send to Lawton DEQ Office, P.O. Box 2875, Lawton, OK 73502-2875.

Visit odot.ok.gov. for information.