As kids head back to school, local Prevention Network advises healthy dialogue about avoiding drugs, alcohol

Parents have prepared and most local students are back in school now.

To help kick-start the 2017-2018 school year, it is important that parents and students understand significant safety information related to drugs and alcohol, according to the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network. When children start school, they are more likely to be influenced by their peers. Kids who are not correctly informed are at greater risk of engaging in risky behaviors and experimenting with drugs.

Youth are exposed to alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs at increasingly young ages, according to Brooke Mahoney, Wichita Mountains Prevention Network director. The 2016 Oklahoma Prevention Needs Assessment Survey revealed 21 percent of Comanche County sixth-graders self-reported drinking alcohol at least once. The Lawton Fort Sill Community Coalition and local partners are working to prevent alcohol and other drug use among youth by providing education and awareness. Grant funding is provided through the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network-Regional Prevention Coordinator and the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Parents who are educated about drugs and alcohol can give children accurate facts and clear up false information. These conversations can start from everyday situations and turn into a teachable moment.

Parents.com suggests these conversation starters with your child:

nTeach your child, at a young age, about dangerous substances in their environment. Point out potentially dangerous household products such as bleach, and read warning labels. Explain that your child should only take prescribed medication that you or a known caregiver provides to them.

nLet your child know how drugs or alcohol can negatively affect them. Tell your kids why you don't want them to use substances. Inform them that being drunk or high makes it harder to do things they currently enjoy. They are typically concerned about their appearance, so if they believe that drug use will impair their looks or health, they might be likely to avoid initiating use. You can also tell them that cigarettes can cause smelly hair and "ashtray breath" or that their performance in the school play or on the football team will suffer if they are high on marijuana.

• Talk to your child about drug-related messages in the media. Sometimes the media glamorizes the use of tobacco, alcohol, or drugs. When you see this, ask your child whether it seems cool or acceptable. Point out that in real life, there are usually downsides to substance use. Watch TV and movies with your kids, and help them make the distinction between what is real and make-believe. Make sure that they understand that real life actions can lead to real life consequences. Encourage them to ask questions and have open dialogue about the things they are seeing and hearing.