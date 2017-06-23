Kids give mixed response to 4-H chemical camp

Seven Comanche County youth between the ages of 5 and 12 learned what chemical reactions they might expect to see around the kitchen at a workshop here Thursday.

The "Chemicals R Us" workshop was presented by Linda Riley, a retired educator with 42 years of experience, and three siblings who are all Comanche County 4-H Teen Ambassadors. They are Elizabeth Kopsky, 15, who will be a sophomore at MacArthur High School this fall, and twins Mark and David Kopsky, both 13, who will be in the eighth grade at MacArthur Middle School.

Mark Kopsky said about half of those taking the workshop are already 4-H members. For the rest, this is an opportunity to see how they like 4-H and if they want to join.

Riley said that for those 4-H'ers who keep record books, chemicals will fit into any project area. She started off her lab assistants with one or two drops of red cabbage juice and some water, to create a pinkish mixture. To this they added a white powder that turned out to be cream of tartar. They then made 10 observations about this substance by testing what happened when other substances were introduced, such as lemon juice, vinegar or baking soda. Depending on what that substance was, they might see a change of color, or bubbles, or an entirely new substance. They might also experience different smells.

Owyn McCoin, 9, of Chattanooga said he got the biggest reaction from substance No. 4, which was revealed to be laundry detergent.

Riley said they probably noticed nothing happened when they added No. 7, because it was water.

Participants learned there are five indicators that a chemical reaction has taken place: Temperature change, color change, gas given off, precipitate formed or new substance formed.

For an example of the third, they measured out a -cup of baking soda. Since there was only one funnel, Riley asked for suggestions on what might be used instead. Hadley Wyatt, 7, soon to be in second grade at Chattanooga, suggested using paper, and the teacher showed how a piece of paper can be wrapped around in a cone to serve the purpose.