Kids get revved for racers, racing at STEM Camp at MacArthur High

Do you remember the soap-box derbies that were so popular years ago?

Thanks to technology, students were able to build cars on computers at MacArthur High School this week.

Rick DeRennaux, owner of Tech-Now, Inc. offers summer camps for kids which focus on technology. Both his wife, Sherri, and son, Christian, assist him with the classes.

"We have a great group of students, ages 15-19 years old," DeRennaux said. "They are children with disabilities, so skills are taught at their pace. They are eager to learn and we have enjoyed this camp."

Keith Tampkins was also present for the camp. He is a Vocational Rehabilitation specialist and works at the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services.

"The Department of Rehabilitation Services and Tech-Now are in partnership with each other and we reach as many students as we can with these camps," Tampkins said.

"We show a movie and then the students try to do it themselves."

The students were excited about being at the camp and were eager to show what they had learned.

"I enjoy computers and gaming," Nathon Riggins, of Garber, said. "I am excited about making a vehicle. I love cars."

Tytan Mayville is from Lawton and will be in the 10th grade this fall. He was enthusiastic about making his own vehicle.

"I like working on computers and I like working on cars," Mayville said. "My favorite thing is that I get to work on things I like and I get to keep what I have made."

Tiara Tipton will be in the 9th grade at Lawton High School this fall.

"I enjoy designing stuff on computers," Tipton said. "This is the first time to work with computers and it's cool."

"I have worked with computers before," Colin Shirley, a 10th-grader at MacArthur in the fall said.