Key street at Cameron to be closed

The City of Lawton will close a portion of University Drive on Cameron University's campus for street repairs starting today.

The street closure, which will affect both southbound lanes of University Drive from just south of Howell Hall parking lot at SW Cornell Avenue to the intersection of University and Aggie drives, may take until Feb. 16 to complete, according to a press release from Keith Mitchell, Cameron University Office of Public Affairs.

"All entrances to the Howell Hall parking area will remain open during repairs. Northbound University Drive through the construction zone will be restricted to only the outside lane," he wrote. "Entrances to the parking areas located immediately north of the Fine Arts Complex will also remain open. Students and faculty wishing to use the west Fine Arts Complex parking can access the lot either from Aggie Drive or from University Drive south of the construction zone."