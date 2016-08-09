Just fur fun

If you see a large Sacada tortoise from North Africa scattering wood shavings as he chases his beloved North American Lopsa bunny around a circular pen, you're in the right place for some fun.

It's the 2016 Comanche County Free Fair, going on through Friday afternoon at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road.

This year the fairgrounds crew decided to capitalize on the popularity of the Petting Barnyard by bringing in choice exotic animals from Extreme Animals of Tuttle. All the animals have distinct personalities, and so they've all been given names, according to Michael Seager, who does education and outreach for the traveling zoo.

The tortoise is named Tank, and he shares the pen with Marshmallow, so named because she's a sweetheart with the kids. The pen also contains two Asian or Silky chickens who were given the names Elvis and Priscilla because of the pompadours on their heads.

Tortoises can live to be around 150 years old, Seager said. Tank is believed to be around 40.

"People think that tortoises are so slow. And he's super-fast, and he just spends his days chasing Marshmallow. That's their thing. They've been doing it for years," said Seager, who had Spider-Man, a spider ball python, draped around his neck as he chatted amiably about the natural wonders around him.

Fairgrounds Executive Assistant Brandy Juarez was excited that she got to bottle-feed a baby kangaroo its breakfast on Wednesday. That's only one of a score of animals in the mobile petting zoo, which includes 15 aquariums containing assorted reptiles, arachnids and mammals and five crates containing animals like a lemur, a baby fennec fox and a 7-foot-long albino Burmese python.