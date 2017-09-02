Jury finds man guilty in wife's stabbing death

Following two hours of deliberation Wednesday, a jury convicted a 54-year-old Lawton man in connection with the 2014 murder of his wife.

Herbert Haynes was convicted of second-degree murder in the Jan. 22, 2014, death of Irene Hayes, 48. The victim was found stabbed to death inside Room 137 at the Budget Inn, 1411 Cache Road. The stabbing death occurred following a domestic argument over cocaine use and was the culmination of violence throughout the couple's marriage, prosecutors said.

The seven-woman, five-man jury recommended a sentence of life in prison, the maximum sentence for second-degree murder. Haynes will be eligible for parole after serving 85 percent of the term, which under Oklahoma law amounts to 45 years on a life sentence, setting the eligibility for parole after 38 years and four months.

Haynes requested a pre-sentence investigation following the verdict. His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. April 4 in the court room of Comanche County District Judge Gerald Neuwirth.

Following instructions to jurors, both the state and the defense presented their closing arguments Wednesday morning.

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka presented the state's closing argument. He countered the defendant's claim throughout the trial that the stabbing death was an act of "self-defense" after a violent argument. Cabelka said the defendant did not prove that there was an imminent threat of bodily harm or death at the hands of his wife.

"This defendant is charged with second-degree murder or at least a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter," Cabelka said. "The state has shown there was no excuse for the death of Irene Haynes. Herbert Haynes got mad at her and he killed her in the heat of passion over crack cocaine."

Cabelka also called for the jury to sentence Haynes to the maximum term for both a second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter conviction - life in prison.

Defense argument continues self-defense claim

Haynes' attorney, Albert J. Hoch, Jr., presented the defense's case. Hoch argued that Cabelka had used "trick" questions during the state's cross-examination of Herbert Haynes when he took the stand Tuesday. Hoch argued that the victim's daughter had testified in the state's case on Monday that her mother (Irene Haynes) had stabbed him during a previous incident and that Detective Jonathan Santiago of the Lawton Police Department had to protect Herbert Haynes at the crime scene because the same daughter of the victim was threatening to kill him.

"He's not making up his claim of self-defense," Hoch said. "He was prevented from leaving the scene (motel room) because the door (to the outside) was blocked by a chair, so he couldn't escape from her as she was swinging two knives at him."

Hoch argued that the police investigation of the murder lacked fingerprint evidence to prove that Herbert Haynes murdered his wife.

"They wanted to show that he was guilty of murder," Hoch said. "He tried to press against his wife's wounds to stop the bleeding because he was panicked. And he was in fear of her, because of her violence against him in the past."

Hoch argued that Haynes only had Benadryl and cough syrup in his system at the time of the crime while Irene Haynes at the time of her death had on a crack pipe in her underwear.

"Herbert was telling you the truth," Hoch told the jurors. "They (the state) failed to prove each element of murder. You must find him not guilty."