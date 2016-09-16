Judge to rule on Kiowa vote

The status of a temporary restraining order and injunction to halt Saturday's Kiowa tribal election will be determined by a federal judge today.

Bureau of Indian Affairs officials had until Thursday to respond to charges made by a tribal member. The request to halt the election was taken to federal court in Oklahoma City by tribal member John Daugomah. He asserts that the BIA overstepped its authority in scheduling the election, arguing the tribe alone has authority to conduct a vote and that damage caused to the tribe is more significant than the preceding seven years of turmoil that have left the Carnegie-based tribe without recognized leadership.

On Thursday a federal judge determined that a hearing on the merits of Daugomah's motion is not necessary and that the court will issue its ruling based on written submissions from the parties. Daugomah is represented by Jason Aamodt of Tulsa.

Defendants are Larry Roberts, BIA acting assistant secretary; Dan Deerinwater, BIA director of the Southern Plains Region; the BIA Election Board Chairman Jessie Durham and members Bill Walker, Amy Dutschke, Sherry Lovin and Andrea Phillips; and Mike Smith, BIA deputy director.

Tribal member Mary Helen Deer and Kiowa Business Committee (KBC) candidates Charles Eisenberger and Joe E. Poe Jr., represented by Mark Henricksen, of Oklahoma City, have also sought to intervene in the case. They claim right to join the defense because they are voting members of the tribe who have already cast ballots and two of them are candidates.

"Due to the lateness in which Plaintiff filed his lawsuit ... (the three) have known about the lawsuit for three days and have diligently pursued intervention in this case," according to their motion to intervene.

The defendants argue that the Kiowa constitution provides for the KBC to represent the tribe in all matters and, without recognized leadership for several years, the BIA followed the tribe's constitution in calling the election. With over 1,900 tribal members registered for Saturday's election and 42 candidates on the ballot, it is alleged Daugomah "simply seeks to stop the ballot count, further delaying any opportunity of the tribe or its members to return to a functioning government," according to the brief.

Voters should mail in absentee ballots

While awaiting a federal court's ruling regarding Saturday's Kiowa leadership election, tribal members are encouraged to return absentee ballots by Saturday's deadline.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs reported that just under 2,000 absentee ballots were mailed to tribal voters Aug. 30.

Absentee ballots must be receive via mail by Saturday. No hand-delivered ballots will be accepted under any circumstance.

Candidates are:

• Chairman Deborah Gayle Crocker, Joseph T. (J.T.) Goombi, Lee Kerns, Matthew M. Komalty, Bruce Dean Poolaw, Robert George Short, Stephen Gregory Smith, Clifton C. Tofpi and Modina (Yellowhair Toppah) Waters.

• Vice chair Charles Domebo Eisenberger, Enoch R. Kaulaity, Lewis Paukei, Angela Chaddlesone McCarthy and William C. Tartsah.

• Secretary Rhonda J. Ahhaitty, Shon-Dae Hall and Clarissa I. Mauchahty-Ware Shaw.

• Treasurer George David Paddlety Carter, Renee M. Plata, Lester Short and Richard Lynn Tartsah.