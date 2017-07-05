Judge offers bad news, good news at brunch

District Judge Irma Newburn had bad news and good news for the crowd at the Lawton Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority on Saturday.

Newburn was guest speaker for the sorority's brunch, which raised funds for its scholarships. Education was a central theme of her talk, but it focused on the need to provide programs, in particular, for young women headed toward or ensnared in the criminal justice system.

Newburn has some credentials in that area. She's a district judge, having been appointed by Gov. Mary Fallin in September. She is also a former assistant district attorney and served on the state Pardon and Parole Board until being named a judge.

The bad news is familiar: The State of Oklahoma, by populaton, sends more women to prison than any other state in the union; the rate of incarceration of men is not far behind.

Newburn referred to the findings of a study done by Susan Sharp of the University of Oklahoma, in 2014. Two-thirds of women in custody were mothers, which affects not only the women but also their children.

"Not only are we incarcerating mothers, but the majority of those mothers were the only parent in the home," she said.

Half of those mothers, she said, had children at home at the time they were sent to prison.

More than half of the mothers were sent to prison for drug offenses.

Those children, Newburn said, are a problem for the education system. Teachers must deal with children who suffer from depression, have attachment problems and are at a greater risk of committing crimes

Newburn, who was a clerk for the police department before earning her law degree, said she became acquainted with some names there and realized the problem is generational. Sharp's research found that 35 percent of those women had less than a high school education. Another third had a high school education or a GED. An eighth had only an eighth-grade education.

The study, she said, found that more than half of the women in prison grew up with someone in the household who have drug or alcohol problems and 44 percent had been in a household with mental illness; 57 percent had been sexually abused.