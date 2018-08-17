You are here

Judge looks forward to women being in more leadership roles

Fri, 08/17/2018 - 3:48am Staff

Speaking Thursday at the Women's Equality Day Luncheon on Fort Sill, District Judge Irma J. Newburn said being the first female district judge in Western Oklahoma is a good thing but she looks forward to a future filled with women in leadership roles.

Col. Steven Carpenter, commander of the host organization, 75th Field Artillery Brigade, introduced the speaker as a graduate of Cameron University and the Oklahoma City School of Law. She has been part of the Lawton-Fort Sill community for more than 20 years.

