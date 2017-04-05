JROTC students earn awards at Lawton High

Lawton High School honored its Junior ROTC cadets at the annual award assembly Wednesday.

The Department of the Army Superior Cadet Award went to first-year cadet Shanteara Robinson, second-year cadet Nevaeh Roman, third-year cadet Kristine Guerrero and fourth-year cadet Hunter Stafford.

The Distinguished Cadet Award for Scholastic Excellence was presented to Ijeoma Okere. The Academic Excellence Awards went to first-year cadet Shanteara Robinson, second-year cadet Ijeoma Okere, third-year cadet Ethan Liddell and fourth-year cadet Nmachi Okere.

Other awards were:

Sons of the American Revolution Award: Jeramiah Aguero. Military Order of World Wars General Critz Chapter Award: Jahred Ortega. The Daughters of the American Revolution Lawton Chapter Award: Katlin Brown. American Legion Award: Military excellence, Ijeoma Okere; Scholastic excellence, Shanteara Robinson. National Sojouners Fort Sill Chapter 129 Award: Keona Tidwell.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command Award: MacKenzie Martin. American Veterans Award: Alahanda Ferruzca. Reserve Officers Association Award: Shane Lord, Ethan Liddell, Nmachi Okere. Military Officers Association of America Award: Bethany Sellman. Order of the Daedalian Award: Emily Rackley. Military Order of the Purple Heart Award: Neveah Roman. The National Society of the U.S. Daughters of 1812 Award: Amira Johnson.

Col. Guy Rogers Memorial Award: Angelo Johnson. The Knights of Columbus Award: Balin Monarch. Vietnam Veterans of America Award: Sacred Martinez. Scottish Rite Americanism Award: Kristine Guerrero. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5263 Award: Michaela Odem, Amira Johnson, Tyvon Curry, Edward Movick. Sgt. Audie Murphy Club Award: Tyler Willis. Special Forces Association Chapter 27 Award: Hunter Stafford. Greater Lawton Rotary Club Award: Kenny Ramos. Celebrate Freedom Foundation Award: Phillip Kuesters.