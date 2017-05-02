Jones wins Miss crown

Four contestants vied for the crown at the 2017 Dr. Valree Wynn Miss CU pageant. Crowned as 2017 Miss Black CU was Nyasia Jones.

First runner-up was Tiara Patterson; second runner-up Brianna Malloy, who also received the Business Woman award for selling the most advertisements; and awarded Miss Congeniality was Nichelle Lehman. Jones succeeded 2016 Miss Black CU Sarae Simpson.

Jones, 19, is a freshman majoring in allied health prevention. She is the daughter of Melvin Jones and Yolaunda Ferrell. Her platform is suicide prevention. For her talent portion she sang "She Will Be Loved" by Maroon 5. For the ambassadorial wear segment, Simpson portrayed Michelle Obama, the first African-American woman first lady of the United States.