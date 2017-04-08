It's tax-free shopping weekend!

Cash-strapped parents can stretch dollars this weekend while buying clothes for children heading back to school. The state's annual sales tax holiday for all essential clothing items for all ages under $100 began at 12:01 a.m. today and continues through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

• WHAT'S EXEMPT?

Sales of any article of clothing or footwear if the price is less than $100 are exempt. Here are some examples:

Aprons, bathing suits, belts and suspenders, boots, coats and jackets, costumes, diapers (including disposable diapers) for children and adults, ear muffs, formal wear, gloves and mittens for general use, hats and caps, hosiery, insoles for shoes, lab coats, neckties, overshoes, rainwear, sandals, scarves, shoes and shoe laces, slippers, sneakers, socks and stockings, steel-toed shoes, underwear, uniforms (athletic and non-athletics), and wedding apparel.

• WHAT'S NOT EXEMPT?

Special clothing or footwear primarily for athletic activity or protective use not normally worn except when used for athletics. Accessories including, jewelry, handbags, luggage, umbrellas, wallets, watches and other similar items, rental clothing or footwear.

• WHAT IF I HAVE A COUPON?

If a retailer offers a discount to reduce the price of an eligible item to less than $100, the item will qualify for the sales tax exemption. This applies to all discounts, even if a retailer's coupon or loyalty card is required to secure the discount. If a retailer accepts a coupon that entitles the retailer to third-party reimbursement, such as a manufacturer's coupon, the discount provided by the coupon does not reduce the item's sales price for purposes of determining whether the item is eligible for the exemption.

• WHAT ABOUT LAYAWAY?

Eligible items will qualify for the exemption when final payment on the layaway is made and the item is given to the customer during the exemption period.

• CAN I USE A RAINCHECK?

Eligible items purchased during the sales tax holiday using a previously issued rain check qualify for the exemption. If a rain check issued during the sales tax holiday is redeemed after the sales tax holiday, the purchase is not tax exempt.

Source: Oklahoma Tax Commission