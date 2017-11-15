It's red kettle season!

The Salvation Army of Lawton/Fort Sill kicked off its 2017 Christmas Red Kettle program during a ceremony Tuesday at Country Mart, 6734 Cache Road.

Commanding Officer David Robinson said bell ringing volunteers will be at various local businesses beginning Thursday and continuing through Dec. 23 each day except on Sundays and Thanksgiving. The stores where bell ringers will be accepting donations include Hobby Lobby, 36 N. Sheridan; all three Country Mart stores, 6734 Cache Road, 902 W. Gore and 4510 E. Lee; JC Penney, Central Mall; and Big Lots, 3801 Cache Road.

Beginning Nov. 24, there will also be bell ringers at Walmart stores, 1002 N. Sheridan and 6301 NW Quanah Parker Trailway; Walmart Neighborhood Market, 3745 W. Lee; and Sam's Club, 802 N. Sheridan.

In Duncan, bell ringers will be collecting donations at Walmart, 1845 N. U.S. 81; and Homeland, 1401 W. Beech.

Robinson said a number of local groups and organizations are volunteering to serve as bell ringers this holiday season.

"But we're always looking for more help," he said.

Anyone wishing to volunteer should contact Bobby McFarland at the Salvation Army, 355-1802.

"All donations will stay here in the Lawton area," Robinson said. "It goes to our community and is a Christmas tradition."