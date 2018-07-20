Is it really hot enough to fry an egg?

It's been so hot outside these last few days that one could fry an egg on a sidewalk.

Or could you? This age-old adage has been around since men and women have complained about the weather. The first references to this saying date back as far as 1899, in The Atlanta Constitution newspaper. But you know people have been trying for much longer than that.

So is it really possible to crack an egg on the concrete under a blazing hot sun and watch it fry sunny-side up, of course? I decided to put this hypothesis to the test for one mind-melting only figuratively eggs-periment.