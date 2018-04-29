Interstate corridor separates haves from have nots in rainfall

Water.

Southwest Oklahoma needs water.

Does Mother Nature have any to spare? Apparently not, judging by the latest U.S. Drought Monitor maps. Mother Nature barely has a drop of water to spare for those living west of the Interstate corridor. The man-made highway has become the unofficial dry line of Oklahoma. To the east, in Stephens County and beyond? No drought and an abundance of rainfall for the year. To the west, in Comanche County and beyond? Varying degrees of drought with extreme conditions to the border. Travel just a bit farther north and you'll run into exceptional drought conditions the worst designation on the drought monitor.

Lawton, which sits on the edge of the escalating drought designations, hasn't received an above average amount of rainfall since September. A few small and short rain events offered a brief respite from the drought and hope of more in the future but the passing teases offered nothing more than a whetting of the parched tongue of Comanche County and parts west. Those dry cow ponds and dry, brown grass perfect fuel for wildfires show the scars of what has become the beginnings of another drought.

That dirty seven-letter word is the greatest fear of many in Southwest Oklahoma especially farmers who still wake up in the middle of the night in a cold sweat after dreaming of the previous four-year drought from late 2010-2015. It's not hard to understand why the area is so dry when looking at the percentage of rainfall the western part of the state has received since October. According to Oklahoma Mesonet data, Comanche County has received only 52 percent of its average rainfall since Oct. 1, 2017. The farther west you travel, the worse the deficits become. Tillman County has received between 35-37 percent of its average rainfall in that same time period. Greer County is the biggest loser with only 30 percent of rainfall.

April was supposed to be the grand savior the month that would rescue us from the horrors of drought. After all, winter is always dry and is there that big of a difference between no rain and the average of 1.2 inches in January? Wheat farmers say, yes, there is a very big difference. Just look at the wheat crop that is struggling even with the sprinkles of liquid hope that have fallen sporadically across the area.

April has not lived up to its own hype. The month's public relations director needs a pay raise. The Climate Prediction Center's monthly drought outlook released in March showed signs of diminishing drought across Southwest Oklahoma due to the chances of better rainfall amounts this month.