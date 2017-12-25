Interpretation of dispute needed

Saturday saw more of the Krampus rather than Christmas spirit in a pair of incidents handled by the Lawton police.

The morning began with officers responding to an attempted knife assault that started over who had the bigger paycheck.

LPD Officer Cory Byrne reported joining officers shortly before 1:30 a.,m. to the 1600 block Northwest Kingsbury on a disturbance. Once there, officers discovered the argument was between two predominantly Spanish-speaking men and had to call for an officer who is a fluent speaker to help figure out what was going on.

One man said he and the other man got into a verbal argument over who makes more money, Byrne reported. The other man was accused of pulling a knife after getting angry. The first man said he took the knife away from the other man and threw it onto the roof. The weapon was recovered on the ground covered in the snow outside the back door. The second man said he never pulled the knife and that it was only a verbal fight.

No arrest was made due to the stories not matching, Byrne reported.