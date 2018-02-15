Internet sale ends in assault, robbery

A Lawton man told police he was beaten in the face with a pistol in the wake of a robbery on Monday at a local apartment complex.

Lawton Police Sgt. Russell LaFrance reported that the man said he met a woman at an apartment complex on Northwest 38th Street because she wanted to buy a streaming device that he had posted for sale. A local woman replied to his post, telling him she wanted to purchase it, so they agreed to meet outside her apartment complex around 2 p.m.

But the man was caught off guard when she offered to pay him with sex, not money. The man told her, "No. I need money," the report states.

The woman told the man she would call her sister, and after dialing a number, two people walked into the apartment. One of the strangers slapped the man in the face and eye before snatching his wallet and car keys and retreating outside to search the man's car, where the stranger found and stole the TV stick, LaFrance reported.