Internet ad leads police officer to woman now accused of prostitution

Lawton police arrested a woman who's alleged to have possessed marijuana and engaged in prostitution.

Detective Kimberly Morton reported that she saw on ad consistent with solicitation for prostitution posted under the "women for men" section on a website, and based on a previous investigation, Morton was able to identify the woman who posted the ad.

Morton received confirmation that the woman had booked a room at a local motel, and after she arrived at the motel, Morton watched the woman walk from the motel room to her car, Morton wrote in her report.

As the woman was driving away from the motel, she failed to signal, and Morton asked K9 Officer Brittany Schulte to pull the vehicle over, Morton reported. Schulte and Detective Troy Durham spoke with the woman and Durham smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, so he asked the woman to step out, according to the police report. After searching the car, detectives found a "burnt marijuana cigarette" and "a large amount of unused condoms (30)," along with "a motel key card and $595.00 cash over the driver side visor," Morton reported.

During a recorded interview with Morton, the woman admitted to recently smoking marijuana but forgetting the roach was in the car, according to Morton's report. She also denied being a prostitute and described herself as an "escort" who was "having adult fun" with people who were "helping her out," according to the report. However, the woman told Morton her cellphone would contain messages "regarding sexual acts being performed in exchange for money," Morton stated.