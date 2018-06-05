International students create diverse campus

Of the more than 250 international students who attend high school or college in Oklahoma, nearly 170 of them walk the halls of Cameron University.

In celebration of international students, Gov. Mary Fallin signed a proclamation that declared April to be International Student Awareness Month after the Council for Educational Travel USA initiated a statewide campaign.

Students from Africa, England and all corners of the world travel to Lawton to become Cameron Aggies, creating a diverse campus environment as they teach other students about their home cultures and learn about American culture, according to Shirna Suber-Scott, university international admissions coordinator.

Suber-Scott said international students from 40 different countries comprise 4.8 percent of the student population at Cameron.

Native to Nigeria, Aalia Oloyede came to the U.S. to earn law degree because an American degree will accepted by businesses across the globe, she said, whereas a Nigerian degree may only be accepted by African employers.

"The value of education here (in the United States) is stronger worldwide," she said.

In her junior year at Cameron University, Oloyede majors in criminal justice, serves the chair of Programming Activities Council (PAC) and maintains membership in two honor societies, Phi Eta Sigma and Phi Kappa Phi.

Oloyede said she heard about Cameron by word of mouth from her friends and family when she was still living in Nigeria.

"Cameron is affordable compared to other universities here and in Texas and it's a smaller campus," she said.

Suber-Scott said the majority of international students choose Cameron for those same reasons.

However, Poland native Przemyslaw Zielinski chose the Black and Gold for a different reason: sports. Zielinski, a junior, plays for the Cameron University tennis team and majors in sports and exercise science.

He said he decided to pursue an education in the U.S. because he can play tennis in conjunction with taking college courses, but in Poland, he would have to fulfill his passions separately.

Zielinski graduated in May 2017 with his first degree from a junior college in Kansas. As a student athlete at Cameron, he was recently named Lone Star Conference's Newcomer of the Year for men's tennis.

Both Oloyede and Zielinski said they miss their friends and families back home and the native food but they agreed Cameron University is characterized by friendly, approachable people.

"You're well known no matter what you do (at Cameron), and everyone is really helpful," Zielinski said. "Americans in general are accepting," Oloyede added.

Oloyede said she grew up in "a big city that is fast-paced with a lot of noise," and she enjoys the "small town" environment of Lawton, along with the beauty of the Wichita Mountains.